Friars club legends Camel return for one off gig

Friars legends Camel return to where it all began next year, playing their classic album 'Moon Madness' and other classic camel tracks, at the Waterside Theatre on 10 September 2018.

Tickets go on sale this Friday Dec 1st 10.00am from Waterside Box Office or online & telephone at 3.00pm on Dec 1st from atgtickets.com and ticketmaster.co.uk. Tel: 0844 871 7607

The venue will be entirely seated.

After several years of trying, Friars Aylesbury is ecstatic to be able to announce that Camel will be making their long overdue return after a short break of 38 years.

Camel played Friars no less than six times in the seventies.

They first appeared on May 25 1975 just three months before Friars Phase 2 at the Borough Assembly hall ended.

They went down a storm and were immediately booked to play Friars again, which by this time had moved to the Civic Centre.

This second gig on Nov 8 1975 was the one that most remember best. It was part of their classic Snow Goose tour which is regarded by many to be Camel’s finest hour. Expect to hear Camel play tracks like ‘Rhayader’ and ‘The Great Marsh’.

Half of the evening in September 2018 will be their 1976 album ‘Moonmadness’ in its entirety which is regarded by prog rock fans to be a complete classic marking the return of vocals to the band’s music.

Camel feature main man Andrew Latimer on guitar, Colin Bass on bass, Denis Clement on drums and Peter Jones on keyboards/vocals.

Prog Rock magazine readers voted the Waterside to be the second best prog rock venue in the country after those amazing Friars gigs by King Crimson and Marillion. The number one venue was the Royal Albert Hall so to come second was quite an achievement.