Freemasons host free testing for prostate cancer

Free tests to detect prostate cancer have once again been offered by Buckinghamshire Freemasons.

The Aylesbury Masonic hosted The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust as they carried out PSA testing on residents, on Saturday, April 1,

As part of its initiative to raise awareness of prostate cancer in the UK,

Prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in men in the UK, but the survival rate is increased with early diagnosis.

The trust, which provides the nursing staff and administrators to oversee the testing, an initiative started by the Head of Buckinghamshire Freemasons, Gordon Robertson, in 2015.

It allows for any Freemason in the county to bring a friend along and for both to be tested at no charge.

Freemason Lloyd Harrison attended the session and said: “Prostate Cancer is one of the biggest killers of men and although a positive PSA test is not in itself indicative of cancer it can be an early warning of problems. A good friend of mine attended a session some 18 months ago. Following a positive test, he received prompt attention by the NHS, and is now fit and healthy and grateful that his cancer was detected and dealt with before it was too late.”

Visit www.buckspgl.org and www.psatests.org.uk