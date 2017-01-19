Free on-train Wi-Fi rolled out across the Vale’s Chiltern Railways routes

Free Wi-Fi will be introduced across commuter routes including services through Aylesbury, Haddenham and Thame Parkway, Wendover and Stoke Mandeville.

The Department for Transport has provided support which is enabling Chiltern to extend on-board Wi-Fi coverage to every Chiltern train from mid-February.

An additional 1,400 services per week will have free connectivity with the entire Chiltern Railways fleet Wi-Fi enabled.

Chiltern Railways, one of the first train operators in the UK to introduce free Wi-Fi in 2011, is currently working on a project with mobile network operator EE to eliminate black spots across the Chiltern network. The aim is to provide a “continuously-connected experience”

The firm has already launched an integrated station and train Wi-Fi proposition, enabling customers to get online while they wait for their train.

Dave Penney, managing director of Chiltern Railways said: “Free Wi-Fi will soon be available on every Chiltern Railways train providing even more opportunity for passengers to get things done, whether this be finishing a presentation and checking email during the working day or ordering groceries on the home commute to claim back family time.

“The service has been available on our long distance trains since 2011, but this investment allows us to fulfil our aim to cover all services by extending free Wi-Fi to an additional 1,400 services per week.”

Rail Minister Paul Maynard said: “We are investing nearly £50m to roll out free, fast and reliable Wi-Fi on trains and I am delighted that passengers of Chiltern are set to be among those to benefit.

“We are working hard to ensure that passengers can work, get information or simply stay in touch with friends and family while they travel.

“We already require new franchisees to offer free Wi-Fi as standard and are determined that 90 per cent of all trains will have access to Wi-Fi by the end of 2018.”