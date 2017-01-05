Free event to help charities find new trustees

A matchmaking fair is being held in Aylesbury to help charities find new trustees.

If you want to help others and are looking for a rewarding experience that makes a difference to the lives of local people you could consider becoming a charity trustee. It’s a role which provides vision and drive to lead an organisation into the future and a great way to be involved in a cause which matters to you.

Community Impact Bucks (CIB) are making it easy for people to find their perfect charity match.

They are hosting a matchmaking fair on Tuesday, January 24, between 6pm and 7pm at The Gateway, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury, where you can learn more about becoming a trustee and be inspired by a variety of local charities looking for new trustees.

Ira Bhattacharya is a trustee of three local charities, including the mental health charity Bucks Mind who she met at CIB’s first trustee matchmaking fair in January last year.

She said: “Being a trustee means I can make a difference by giving my time and skills to charities who are so passionate about what they do. It makes me really happy and gives such a sense of fulfilment when I can see the positive outcomes for the effort I make. I’d recommend being a trustee to anyone.”

Carol Heap, a trustee of Community Impact Bucks who she met at last year’s fair, said: “The fair was the perfect way to find the right charity for me. It’s an informal but informative evening and I’m so glad I went. Being a trustee is a way for me to use my skills and experience to make a real difference to the many local charities and not for profit groups in Bucks.”

With one in five local charities desperate for new trustees you could make a real difference to them and the people they help. And it’s a bonus for you too; share your skills, learn new experiences and meet new people.

The event is free to attend and registration is at www.communityimpactbucks.org.uk