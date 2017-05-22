Free adult learning classes offered during Festival of Learning

People interested in adult learning courses have the chance to try a class for free in a special promotion this month as part of the Festival of Learning.

Buckinghamshire Adult Learning will be running Try It, Love It, Learn It week from 12 – 17 June, where a wide range of courses will be available to try. Subjects available include languages, fitness, health, photography, art and craft.

Laura Nankin, Head of Adult Learning, said, “Our ‘Try It’ weeks are very popular with 122 people trying a course for free in 2016 and many signing up for future courses. We intend to continue offering them so as many adults as possible can benefit from this opportunity and try something they’ve not previously considered, before making a commitment.”

Enrolments for the next Try It, Love It, Learn It week open on Monday 22 May and a full list of participating courses can be found at adultlearningbcc.ac.uk.

Enrol by phoning 01296 383582. Enrolments close Friday 2 June, 12 noon.