‘Formidable’ Ronnie Scotts saxophonist coming to Aylesbury

A top saxophonist is performing with his group in Aylesbury tomorrow night (Thursday).

Simon Spillett and his quartet will be performing the music of Tubby Hayes at St Mary’s Church at a one-off concert starting at 8.15pm.

Simon will be joined by John Critchinson on piano, Clark Tracy on drums and Arnie Somogyi on bass.

Spillett has won a number of awards over the years including one for Services to British Jazz at the 2016 British Jazz Awards.

Jazz musician and popular broadcaster the late Humphrey Lyttelton described Spillett as ‘formidable’.

Tickets for the concert are £14 in advance or £15 on the night, with a discounted price of £6 for under-18s.

For tickets, call either St Mary’s Church on 01296 437641, Frank on 07518 306552 or the Aylesbury Music shop in Temple Street.

Photograph above courtesy of Jerry Storer.