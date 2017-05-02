Football match at Aylesbury FC as part of fundraiser for mental health charity

A charity football match and family fun day is being held in aid of mental health charity Mind.

The event on Saturday July 1 takes place at Aylesbury FC’s ground Haywood Way.

It has been organised by FC captain Ben Stevens’ wife Amy, who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2014.

Amy only asked for help four years ago before her diagnoses a year later.

She said: “I think I have always known that something wasn’t quite right.

“Even from my early teens I had obsessions with food and becoming thin and never ever fitting in.

“I knew I needed to get help when I wasn’t enjoying time with my son.

“I was finding life incredibly difficult and a huge struggle.

“I felt so much pressure to be a perfect mum that I couldn’t take it anymore.

“I spoke to my husband and he came with me to the GP to get help.”

Amy manages her conditions through a combination of medication and therapy and says she feels that understanding of mental health generally is improving.

She said: “I think the understanding of mental health issues in general is improving but a bit too slowly in some cases.

“The input from the Royal family is definitely helping but I feel the real help is needed in schools.

“I still find my BPD and anorexia gets misunderstood a lot and that is difficult to deal with.

“I want to raise awareness and funds for Mind as they have helped me a lot through my diagnosis and recovery.

“It has also helped my family and friends to understand my diagnosis a bit more and given advice on how to deal with life with a mental illness.”

The event runs from noon to 4pm with the football match, featuring many of the current Aylesbury FC squad, starting at 1pm.

Other activities include a raffle, tombola, garden games, face-painting and two bouncy castles.

Refreshments will be available and an ice-cream van will be on site.

Entry is free to the fun day and football match.