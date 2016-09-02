Football fans’ charity walk

A group of Aylesbury United FC fans completed a sponsored walk to mark 10 years of the Ducks playing outside the town.

The group from the Aylesbury United FC Supporters Trust, also known as 21st Century Ducks, walked from their old Buckingham Road ground to their current home at the ASM Stadium in Thame on Saturday August 21.

They completed the walk ahead of the Ducks’ FA Cup preliminary round tie against Biggleswade United, which they lost 1-0.

The 12-mile route took the group of nine fans three hours and 56 minutes to complete.

Although donations are still being received, more than £1,000 has been raised for Pancreatic Cancer UK, in honour of former club secretary and stalwart Tony Graham.

The above photo was taken at the start of the walk.

Photo courtesy of Mike Snell.