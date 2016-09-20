Fly-tipper who dumped rubbish in Wendover left with court bill of £1,220

Fly-tipping household waste in Wendover and another location in Buckinghamshire has led to a bill of £1,220 for a county man brought before the courts last week.

Richard James Parker, 43, of Winters Way, Holmer Green, Buckinghamshire, appeared before Wycombe Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (September 14) where he admitted two incidents of so-called fly-tipping - technically referred to as “failing in his duty of care regarding waste”.

The court heard that in early March this year similar fly-tipped household waste was found in Small Dean Lane, Wendover, and off Gore Hill, Amersham.

The two mounds of rubble comprised identical ceramic tiles, an identical and distinctive type of hosepipe and similar quantities of other household rubbish.

Items in one of the loads were traced to an address in Watford, where the householder identified all the waste as having been removed from their property by Parker, the court was told.

When interviewed by police, Parker denied dumping the rubble. He explained he had removed it from his client’s Watford home and had taken it to the Buckinghamshire County Council tip in Chesham.

He claimed that while he was there, another tip visitor saw the tiles Parker was dumping and asked to have them. Parker agreed and although he was unable to explain why, said the stranger took the whole consignment of waste from him along with the tiles.

Parker admitted he had not attempted to identify the man or check his credentials and conceded that he should have dealt with the waste himself. He could not account for why the tiles were not apparently wanted by the stranger after all but were instead deposited illegally by the roadside, along with the other waste.

Magistrates fined Parker £175, ordered clean-up and prosecution costs of £1,025 and added a £20 victim surcharge – making a sum of £1,220 for Parker to pay.

After the hearing, Councillor Mike Smith, the chairman of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: “The duty of care on waste-holders requires individuals to take responsibility for what happens to their waste. For this reason we advise residents to take the details of waste-carriers acting on their behalf.

“Assuming the good intentions of someone taking away your rubbish is not an excuse, as the result of this case clearly demonstrates.”

The case was prosecuted by Buckinghamshire County Council working on behalf of the county’s waste partnership.

The partnership launched an ‘Illegal Dumping Costs’ campaign in November 2003 in a bid to combat fly-tipping and waste management offences across the county. Since then, it has secured 545 convictions against individuals and companies for illegal dumping and related offences.

In total, offenders have now been ordered to pay more than £700,000 in fines and clean-up costs. On average since April 2010, there has been at least one conviction per week for these offences in Buckinghamshire.

People can also report fly-tipping more easily - witnesses can upload details including location and photos online or via a mobile device at www.buckscc.gov.uk/fly.