Flooding alerts issued in Aylesbury and Thame area after torrential rain

Flooding alerts have been sent out by the Environment Agency for two rivers in the Aylesbury area.

People living near the Bear Brook tributaries in the Aylesbury area, as well as Wendover and Weston Turville, are being warned about the potential flooding in low lying areas and roads.

The alert says river levels in the Bear Brook are likely to rise throughout the day.

An alert has also been sent out for the area surrounding the River Thame and Chalgrove Brook after the heavy rain.

The heavy rain caused disruption on the roads in Buckinghamshire this morning.

The weather forecast for tomorrow is for further heavy rain or showers through the morning with a drier afternoon and evening.