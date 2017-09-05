Fitness day tests check out over 60s

A physiotherapist working with the elderly around Thame is hosting a fitness project for people aged over 60.

The Functional Fitness MOT Day and Information Fair will be held at held at Thame Town Hall on Friday, September 15, from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

The event is being organised by physiotherapist Anita Clayton MCSP, in conjunction with Thame Leisure Centre and AGE UK Oxford, for Older People’s Day.

Anita said: “The Functional Fitness MOT is a set of seven tests for people over 60 years old. They can compare their results with other people their age and we will give advice to people if they feel they need to do any form of exercise.

“We will give people a list of exercise opportunities in Thame and area if they would like one.”

It is planned to have other organisation, such as Dementia Oxfordshire, Diabetes UK, British Heart Foundation, present at the event.

The Functional Fitness MOT was developed by the partnership between the Glasgow Caledonian University, the British Heart Foundation National Centre for Physical Activity and Later Life Training.

A physiotherapist, fitness instructor or postural stability instructor will take the participants through seven tests that will give them an indication of their exercise performance.

Each test comes with a set of ‘normal values’ for people of different ages - from 60 years to 90 years - and this will give participants an idea of whether they are ‘doing well’ compared to their peers, or whether they could benefit from being more active.

Participants will have the opportunity to book an appointment, or can just turn up.

There will be a list available of local activity opportunities the participants may like to join in with, and some websites that will give them some more information.

The tests include tests to measure shoulder and lower body flexibility, grip strength, lower limb strength, motor ability, balance and aerobic endurance, e.g. standing on one leg and the distance you can walk in 6 minutes.

Participants can book an appointment or turn up on the day. To book an appointment call Anita Clayton on 01844 21764.