Fisherman’s mystery death after fire at Great Moor Sailing Club

A fisherman has been found dead after the hut he was living in at Great Moor Sailing Club burned to the ground.

Club member Graham Dudley-Cave, 65, was temporarily living on the site before his death, which police are treating as ‘unexplained’.

Flowers at Great Moor Sailing Club

The blaze is believed to have spread from a log fire and his body was found on Friday last week, close to his shepherds hut.

A public notice from committee members and trustees said: “It is a sad day for all of us and request that we respect each other’s feelings at this difficult time for the club.”

Police investigations are ongoing and an inquest has not opened because a next of kin has not been identified.

Mr Dudley-Cave was previously married and lived in the Bicester area for several years.

The club has been closed all week which included postponing the cheese and wine evening on Saturday night.

People who use the facility, just outside Calvert, have been informed and it was due to reopen at noon tomorrow (Friday).

A spokesman for the club said “At this stage, the cause of his death is unknown but it would appear that the fire may have been a factor.

“An area has been set aside on the kayak beach, next to the lake, for members to place tributes.

“The club will advise all members of the funeral arrangements, when known, so that they can pay their last respects should they wish to do so.”

If you have any information about the incident, call police on 101.