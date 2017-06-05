Firm inspired by cancer care to take part in Aylesbury Midnight Walk

Do you know someone who has been affected by cancer? Chances are you do - Cancer Research UK predicted last year that one in two people will suffer from the disease in their lifetime.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity [FNHC] wants you to take a stand to help people who have been affected by Cancer and join them on the charity’s famous midnight walk on the 24 June 2017.

To register costs just £18, which includes a free souvernir Midnight Walk 2017 T-shirt, as well as a medal and complimentary breakfast at the end of the walk.

There is no minimum sponsorship requirement, but £75 raised will pay for a Hospice nurse to visit a terminally ill person and provide care for them in their own home.

Marc Duncan, director of aCar2go who will be sponsoring the event said: “We all know somebody that has been in need of the services of the hospice and how very good they are, please, if you are able, please consider putting yourself forward for this event.

“There isn’t a person alive that wouldn’t give you the pound in their pocket for a cause like this.

“I was in the very unfortunate position of having to use their facilities for my own family last year when my mother-in-law spent the last three weeks of her life in Florence Nightingale Hospice.

“The staff were incredible, nothing was too much trouble, they paid due respect to her dignity and treated us like we were their very own family. I can tell you that their end-of-life care was second to none, the staff were consummate professionals each and every one of them.”

“We are so touched that Mark has decided to support the Hospice in this way,” said Sue Jenkins, CEO of FNHC. “He has translated his appreciation of the care provided by the Hospice into incredibly generous and practical help which will benefit many other people suffering and grieving in our community, and we can’t thank him enough for his support of the Hospice.”

For more information and to sign up, please visit www.fnhospice.org.uk/midnightwalk.If you have a story for us call 01296 619718