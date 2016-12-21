Firefighters praise neighbour and smoke alarm after Aylesbury bedroom fire

Fire crews have praised an alert neighbour and a working smoke alarm after a fire in the bedroom of an Aylesbury home yesterday (Tuesday).

Three crews were called to a two-storey semi-detached house in Paradise Orchard, Berryfields just after 12.30pm.

The bedroom at the house received major smoke damage and minor fire damage.

The house was unoccupied at the time.

Bucks Fire and Rescue tweeted: “A working smoke alarm, an alert neighbour and a prompt response prevented this fire from continuing to develop undetected.”