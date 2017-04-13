FIRE LOG ROUND-UP: Here’s where fire engines went this week

Did you see a fire engine with blue lights flashing around the Vale this week?

Well here’s where it was going....

Wednesday 12 April, 4.29pm

Fire in the open, Upper Icknield Way, Halton. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Wednesday 12 April, 1.50pm

Automatic fire alarm, High Street, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Tuesday 11 April, 7.09pm

Small fire in mechanical digger, Chearsley Road, Long Crendon. One appliance and crew from Haddenham and one from Thame attended. Firefighters use one hose reel.

Monday 10 April, 6.41pm

Fire in the open, Broughton Lane, Bierton. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used a water backpack and buckets of water.

Monday 10 April, 5.44pm

Fire in parkland, rear of Brooks Mews, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.