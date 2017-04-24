FIRE LOG ROUND-UP: Here’s where fire engines went in the Vale this weekend

Did you see a fire engine with blue lights flashing around the Vale this week?

These are the incidents the fire service were called to....

Saturday 22 April, 10.13am

Firefighters wearing water rescue equipment and using a rescue sled rescued a man, uninjured, from a car which had entered the Grand Union Canal from the layby off Fenny Road, Stoke Hammond, near Mill Lane. One appliance and crew from Bletchley and the Water Rescue Unit from Newport Pagnell attended. The man was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service. More details at: http://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/man-rescued-by-firefighters-after-car-plunges-into-grand-union-canal-1-7929793

Saturday 22 April, 7.28pm

Chimney fire, Castle Park Road, Wendover. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used a chimney hearth, ladders and a thermal imaging camera.

Saturday 22 April, 8.53pm

Automatic fire alarm, Belgrave Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Saturday 22 April, 8.58pm

Fire in the open, Russet Street, Berryfields, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Saturday 22 April, 9.33pm

Fire in the open, Lee Road, Quainton. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Sunday 23 April, 12.25am

Bin on fire outside bungalow, Hastoe Park, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera.

Sunday 23 April, 12.56am

Arson suspected - an attempt was made to set a motorhome on fire, Hastoe Park, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. The fire was out on arrival.

Sunday 23 April, 3.34pm

Collision involving two cars, Leighton Road, Wing. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury, one from Leighton Buzzard and an officer attended. No-one was trapped.

Sunday 23 April, 4.43pm

Small fire caused by unattended pan on hob, High Street, Long Crendon. One appliance and crew from Haddenham, one from Aylesbury, two from Oxfordshire and an officer attended. Firefighters isolated the hob and used a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan) and two sets of breathing apparatus.

Sunday 23 April, 7.15pm

Fire in gas barbecue spreading to fence, Cozens Close, Long Crendon. One appliance and crew from Thame attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.