FIRE LOG ROUND-UP: Did you see blue lights this week? Here's where they were headed..

Here's a list of this weeks fire call outs...

Monday 3 April, 6.09pm

Automatic fire alarm, Buckingham Street, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm caused by smoke from cooking. Firefighters used a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan..

Tuesday 4 April, 12.25am

Rubbish fire on open ground, Cottesloe Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Tuesday 4 April, 5.08am

Automatic fire alarm, Station Way West, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Tuesday 4 April, 8.56am

Assistance to Thames Valley Police - firefighters removed fencing which was blocking the Aylesbury Arm of the Grand Union Canal, Broughton Lane Bridge, Broughton Lane, Bierton. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended.

Wednesday 5 April, 4.09pm

Kitchen fire, Meredith Drive, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan and isolated the gas and electricity. The kitchen was severely damaged by fire and the house was partially damaged by smoke.

Wednesday 5 April, 9.53pm

Automatic fire alarm, Farmborough Close, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Number of 999 calls received so far in April 2017: 200

Emergency incidents attended so far in April 2017: 83

Ambulance co-responder incidents attended so far in April 2017: 12