Finalists announced in Vale bridal shop’s wedding dress giveaway competition

Nine finalists are in the running to win any wedding dress from a popular Aylesbury Vale bridal wear shop for free and now they need your help.

Le Sposi, which was opened by Aylesbury sisters Loredana Foster and Gerardina Taylor in Wendover last July, is giving one lucky bride-to-be the chance to win any dress from their collection, a prize worth as much as £2,500.

Le Sposi owners Gerardina Taylor and Loredana Foster

In the competition, posted on the shop’s Facebook page, people were asked to send in a short video clip explaining why they should win.

Now the deadline for entries has passed, nine brides-to-be are in the running and their videos have been posted on Le Sposi’s Facebook page where people can cast their vote by doing all three steps of 1) Liking the Le Sposi Facebook page, 2) hitting Like and 3) Hitting Share on the post that they want to win.

The one with the most by July 1st will win a free dress of their choosing.

The winner will be announced ahead of Le Sposi’s first anniversary celebrations on July 8th.

The sisters said the no-strings competition was their way of saying thank you to the people of Aylesbury Vale for their support since opening the shop last year.

“There’s no strings attached, we just wanted to have some fun with it and give a little something back and make one bride-to-be happy and get our name out there,” the sisters said.

“It has been an amazing start to the voting which has seen the videos viewed nearly 200,000 times already and thousands of votes cast so make yours count.”

LE SPOSI ANNIVERSARY COMPETITION FINALISTS (Click the links to view video post and vote):

Victoria Hearn

Michelle Lett

Abigail Horwood

Kerry Hogg

Siobhan Creane

Kasey Howlett

Rachel Cole

Christina Brooks

Rebecca Tompkins

