Festive fundraising shop open at church

A festive shop in Thame run by volunteers has been opened by the Mayor Cllr Tom Wyse.

This is the 12th year the Cards For Good Causes shop will have been open at Christ Church, Upper High Street.

The shop is manned solely by volunteers and is selling cards for 35 different national and local charities as well as Christmas essentials such as wrapping paper and gift tags.

The charities receive a minimum of 70p in the pound on the sale of their cards.

Last year more than 2,400 packs of cards were sold in the Thame shop.

The Mayor officially opened the shop on Friday, November 10.

It is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm until and including Friday, December 8.