Festival of music across the town

The first free Thame Town Music Festival will bring a wealth of talent to the stage on Saturday, July 8.

There will be eight venues around Thame, including a main stage in front of the Town Hall in the Lower High Street car park.

Led by Johnnie Littler, festival director, with the full support of Thame Town Council the event will be a multi-genre celebration of live music – not for profit, but purely for the love of music.

Headlining will be the legendary Glen Matlock - founder of the Sex Pistols and writer of Anarchy in the UK, and God Save the Queen - and Friends, including Slim Jim Phantom from the Stray Cats and Neal X from Sigue Sigue Sputnik.

Also on the main stage will be the brilliant Rusty Shackle, Van Susans, Nikki Loy, The Dung Beatles, Emma Stevens, The 27 and Highway 51.

Over at seven other venues - The Birdcage, Jack and Alice, The Stables at James Figg, The Black Horse, The Cross Keys, The Snooker Club and the Leisure Centre - will be another 50 different bands, artists and comedy acts.

At Jack and Alice Wine Bar, double bassist Tim Dawes is curating a bill where you can see and hear some of the coolest jazz from performers including Nathan Allen (Amy Winehouse’s drummer) and Tim Lapthorn, one of the most in-demand piano players in London.

The Cross Keys will feature top comedy from an awesome line-up including Cecilia Delatoria, Katie Pritchard, Rasputin’s Lunchbox and Stuart Woodings.

The other venues will feature the whole range of music genres from rock to folk and classical to Americana – and all stops in between – and it’s all completely free for all.

To make this a truly special day, there will be a very cool street bar, lots of food stalls, merchandise stands and American classic cars in town.

Johnnie said: “Put the date in your diary - Saturday, July 8. It’s going to be a free party with brilliant music, whatever your taste, plus comedy, food and lots more.”

To help with the road closures, car parking will be provided at the Southern Road Recreation Ground as well as all the other existing car parks in Thame.

Thame Town Music Festival is a not for profit Community Interest Company, run by a team of volunteers, and its aim is to enhance Thame and get live music thriving in the town.

Check out all the venues and line-ups and all you need to know about the festival at: www.ThameTownMusicFestival.org