Fearne Cotton reads the Bucks Herald on return to “pretty” Aylesbury for BBC TV show

BBC presenter turned author Fearne Cotton paid the town a fleeting visit, to learn about her great-great-great-great-grandfather: an Aylesbury doctor.

Aylesbury featured as part of the BBC celebrity genealogy programme Who Do You Think You Are, which was broadcast on BBC One last night (Thursday).

Fearne wandered through Market Square before meeting with historian Elaine Thompson at The Mount on Castle Street - which Fearne described as being “so pretty.”

The presenter even inspected a cutting from the Bucks Herald from 1865, which told of her relative’s misfortune whilst living in the town.

William Gilmour was a doctor in Aylesbury during the 1800s, following a stint as a naval medic.

He brought his Buckinghamshire wife back to the county, to set up practice at The Mount.

Fearne Cotton reads an extract from an old edition of The Bucks Herald during Who Do You Think You Are?

Fearne said: “I imagine there were far less choppy waters in Aylesbury with his practice and his family.”

William was eventually forced to declare bankruptcy.

She humorously alluded to why his practice may have failed, suggesting there were “simply not enough rich constipated women in Aylesbury”

Twitter reacted positively to the town’s portrayal, however some users suggested that Fearne may not have been given a comprehensive tour.

If you missed last night’s show you can catch it on the BBC iPlayer.

More information about the show can be found on The Genealogist website.