Farmer celebrates 10 year shop anniversary in tiny hamlet between Wendover and Princes Risborough

A quite unique shop is celebrating 10 years of business at its farm location this week.

Terrick Beef is sold from Grove Farm in the hamlet of Terrick by farmer Geoff Brunt, but the tiny shop opens for just two half days each month.

Mr Brunt said: “I work fulltime as a farmer looking after my animals and land, so I can’t run the shop as a full time enterprise. But our customers are used to the way it operates and they are extremely loyal, and thanks to them we can now celebrate the tenth anniversary of our shop.”

That loyalty was confirmed when customer votes ensured Terrick Beef won the 2012 Countryside Alliance Local Food Award for the South East.The primary product sold in the shop on the first Friday afternoon and Saturday morning of each month is Terrick Beef, bred and reared by Mr Brunt on his farm. He also sells Terrick Lamb and a few other local lines including free range chicken and eggs supplied by his cousin, bread, chocolate, jams and chutney. Most customers order online via the website, www.downonthefarm.co.uk but the produce is also available to customers on the door, subject to availability. To celebrate the anniversary on Friday and Saturday this week, a 10% discount is being given to regular customers who ordered online by a stipulated deadline.