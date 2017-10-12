Fancy tasting some cakes? How you can help judge at tomorrow’s Aylesbury Bake Off

Aylesbury’s very own Bake Off competition takes place tomorrow (Friday) and there is a chance for you to help pick the winner.

This year’s edition of the cake-baking competition takes place at the Waterside Theatre tomorrow (Friday).

After professional judging at 11am the doors open to the public at noon so they can sample, vote and buy the entries – with all proceeds going to the Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

At 2pm there will be the prize-giving for both the Judges’ Winner and the Public’s Winner.

The competition is open to solicitors, estate agents and independent financial advisers from across Aylesbury - as law, finance and real estate go head-to-head in a baking battle.

Each company has to provide up to two homemade cakes baked by two employees.

The baker of the winning cake will be presented with the Aylesbury Bake Off plaque to be displayed at their company offices with Brown’s in Aylesbury the reigning champions.

Public participation in voting starts at midday - to be eligible to vote you just have to buy and eat three bits of cake.

All the cakes will be displayed and available to sample in the theatre foyer until 2pm.

Slices of cake cost a pound each.