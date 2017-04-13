Fancy becoming a Waddesdon Manor volunteer?

Waddesdon Manor are looking for volunteers to join their hard-working team. The Manor relies on volunteers to maintain and support the prestigious grounds.

With many events planned throughout the summer and the rest of the year, it is crucial that the Manor has a solid team of volunteers.

They are looking for volunteers to take the roles of House Hosts and Welcome Hosts. Both jobs require meeting and greeting visitors and providing information about the grounds.

There are some excellent perks to becoming a regular volunteer at Waddesdon Manor. A free national trust membership, discounts at Waddesdon Manor shops and restaurants and more are included as a thank you from management.

Becoming a volunteer, wouldn’t have to be an intense commitment. There is an emphasis on flexibility, meaning that you can work as much or as little as you can manage.

‘Feast Festival’ is one of the big events taking place this summer. The festival starts on Saturday 17th of June and concludes on the 18th, with more details being released in a few weeks.

If you enjoy meeting new people, are positive and confident when dealing with visitors, why not consider giving up just a few hours a week to volunteer at Waddesdon Manor.

If you would like more information about volunteering at Waddesdon Manor, please email the Volunteering Manager, Helen Franklin at helen.franklin@waddesdon.org.uk.