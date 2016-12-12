Family’s tribute after youngster hit by car

A devastated family have paid tribute to their beloved son who was hit by a car.

Barnaby Cork, aged four died after he was injured by the vehicle outside the Thame Sports Centre in Oxford Road on Saturday.

The incident happened at 10.25am and the driver stopped at the scene. The emergency services were called but sadly Barnaby died on the way to hospital.

A statement issued by the youngster’s family on Monday read: “We’re truly devastated at the loss of our precious Barnaby and we’re absolutely heartbroken that he’s gone to heaven before he was ready.

“There’s no words that can even begin to describe the sadness we’re experiencing now that Barnaby isn’t with us. He was our world.

“We are so very very lucky to have such close and strong family as well as such great friends and neighbours and your support means everything to us.

“We know that the people of Thame have us in their thoughts and prayers and this gives us strength when we need it the most.

“We would like to thank you all for your support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Thames Valley Police has launched an investigation into the incident, and officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened before or afterwards to get in touch.

Senior investigating officer Sgt Jack Hawkins of Roads Policing based at Abingdon police station said: “We are investigating the fatal collision and appealing for witnesses.

“Please can anyone with information which could assist enquiries contact police.”

To contact the police you can call 101, or you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, no personal information will be taken and you will not have to go to court.