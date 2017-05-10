Family pays tribute to “darling daughter” Ali Mcguigan who died in Ivinghoe crash on Sunday

The family of a woman who died in a crash in Ivinghoe on Sunday have paid tribute to their ‘darling’ loved one.

Ali Mcguigan, 19 who is mother to a three-year-old son, was the passenger in a VW Golf when it was involved in a crash with a Mercedes Citan van on the B448.

Today here devastated family issued a tribute statement via the Thames Valley Police media team.

It read: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful darling daughter and step daughter Ali who tragically passed away in a car collision on Sunday. She was a loving mummy to a gorgeous little boy who she loved so dearly, and she was a sister to four brothers and one sister.

“Ali was an amazing daughter to us she loved her siblings so much. She was one hell of a good mum to her beautiful son Harvey-Lee. I keep asking why our daughter and my best friend got taken from us.

“Ali was such a lively, funny girl and so caring to others. She loved her music including dancing round to Ed Sheeran with her son, her younger brother and little sister.

“Ali was a granddaughter, niece, and cousin. Ali had a huge heart and by God she is loved so very much by us all.

“It’s hard to tell a three-year-old child that mummy has gone to the stars because they needed a new beautiful shining one to brighten all the others like she brightened our days.

“She didn’t deserve to be taken the way she did, she didn’t deserve to be taken at all. They say you never expect it to be you to lose someone you love so much, and I wouldn’t wish this on any parent that has to say goodnight god bless to their precious child.

“We will get you justice my darling girl, many hearts are broken but your name will never be unspoken.

“We will tell your darling son of how wonderful his mummy was and how much you love him.

“You always made us laugh and smile.

“These are memories we will have of you forever, but I would do anything to have you here, and this to be a horrible dream.

“Ali we will love you always, sleep tight my darling xxx”

Ali’s mum Kay Leach has launched a crowdfunding appeal to raise £3,500 to give her daughter, from Milton Keynes “the best send off.”

In a poignant statement on JustGiving, she described Ali as a beautiful daughter and an amazing mum to three-year-old Harvey-Lee.

“Ali had a huge heart, and by God, she is loved so much by us all,” she wrote.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Investigating officer Sgt Mark Ashby, of the Roads Policing department based at Amersham police station said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a blue VW Golf driving from the direction of Bletchley and the Stoke Hammond by-pass towards Ivinghoe prior to the collision.

If you have any information you can contact police on 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.