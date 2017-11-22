Family of A413 crash victim “jury vindicates our view” on crash that killed loved one

A jury hearing evidence into the death of two people on an icy road near Aylesbury says action should have been taken following an earlier accident.

The inquest into the death of Malcolm Tindall and Carl Bird on the A413 near Great Missenden on March 4, 2014, concluded last week.

Police officers had attended the scene of an earlier accident but left without taking any action over the dangerously icy road. Twenty-eight minutes later, Mr Tindall’s and Mr Bird’s cars collided head-on.

The jury said appropriate signs should have been placed at the scene, gritters should have been requested police officers should have stayed on the scene, the road should have been closed and support requested. All these actions would have “materially affected the condition of the road”, the jury said.

The three officers who attended the original accident – Pcs David Stamp, Caroline Irwin and Hugh Flanagan – have been subject to disciplinary action by Thames Valley Police. Following an investigation by the Indpendent Police Complaints Commission, Pc Stamp was found guilty of gross misconduct, while Pc Irwin and Pc Flanagan were found guilty of misconduct.

Following the findings of the jury, the family of Mr Tindall issued a statement.

“Our life has not been the same since Malcolm’s death. We think about him and miss him dearly every day,” the statement said.

“Although we welcome the conclusions of the jury and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their time in considering all the evidence, we still feel a great loss in our lives.

“We always felt that the three officers attending the scene could, and should have done more. The jury have vindicated these thoughts today.

“We now question why three officers have only received as punishment nothing more than a written warning for 12 months (PC Stamp) and retraining (PC Flanagan and Irwin).

“We hope that lessons can and will be learnt to effect change so that no other family has to go through the same heartache and pain as we have had to endure for almost four years,” the statement added.