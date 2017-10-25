Family fun at charity event this weekend at Aylesbury pub

A charity event in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance takes place at the Horse and Jockey pub in Aylesbury on Saturday October 28.

There will be activities for all the family throughout the day and evening at the pub on Buckingham Road.

From 12noon to 5pm there will be a bouncy castle and free party bags for children, plus an appearance from Peppa Pig.

Then for the adults there will be a Halloween disco from 8.30pm until late plus a raffle with prizes including a free meal for two at the Horse and Jockey, chocolates, a pair of season tickets at Aylesbury United and other prizes.

Organiser Andy Ives said: “I have chosen Thames Valley Air Ambulance because I believe it is a very worthwhile cause.

“It gets no Government funding and is entirely reliant on donations.

“It costs about £4.5 million to get a helicopter and currently they have one helicopter serving three counties.

“Not enough people understand about the work of the air ambulance so the idea of the event is to raise money for a good cause and have some fun at the same time.”