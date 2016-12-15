Family are home for Christmas

Christmas will be extra special for couple Lauren Wright and Mark Wheddon after Hightown Housing Association’s shared ownership scheme enabled them to move into their own home for the first time.

Lauren and Mark, both aged 31, are excited about spending the festive period with their daughter, Alyssa Wright, aged 2, after recently moving into their new two-bedroom house in Aston Clinton.

The family had been living in rented accommodation, but Lauren said it was their dream to own their own home and Hightown’s shared ownership scheme gave them an easy and affordable way to do it.

Lauren, a golf membership sales executive, said: “I was born and raised in Aston Clinton, which is why the location is so great and the house is fantastic. My parents live just five minutes away which makes such a big difference – especially with childcare.”

The scheme gives them the opportunity to buy a share in the property and pay subsidised rent on the remaining share. Lauren and Mark, who works as assistant manager and mechanic at ATS Euromaster, have purchased a 50% share in their new-build home in Gordon Smith Close.

Lauren added: “The house is a really good quality build. It overlooks the park and is set back from the main road, so it’s great for our daughter as well as being nice and quiet.

“The staff at Hightown have been fantastic – always coming back to me quickly when I’ve had a question. If anyone is thinking of applying for shared ownership, I would say ‘go for it’ as we couldn’t be more thankful for the experience we’ve had.

“We are so excited about spending Christmas together this year – it will be our first one together as a family in our own place. My daughter is over the moon and we have two Christmas trees – one in the living room and one in her bedroom!”

Visit www.hightownha.org.uk/find-a-home