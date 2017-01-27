FACEBOOK LIVE: Russell Brand is to launch the new Buckinghamshire Recovery College at the Whiteleaf Centre

This morning, the Bucks Herald will be LIVE with all the latest updates from 10:30 onwards via Facebook live

Russell, star of ‘Get Him to the Greek’ and ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ will be speaking at the event about the recovery journey.

Using an empowering and educational approach to mental health recovery Buckinghamshire Recovery College is run for people who use mental health services by people who have experienced or live with mental ill health themselves.

These lived experience tutors work alongside health professionals to co-produce and co-deliver courses and workshops offering people the knowledge, skills and support to manage their health.

It offers an innovative alternative or accompaniment to the more traditional therapeutic approach to mental healthcare.

The college operates on a hub and spokes model offering support to people across Buckinghamshire including Aylesbury, Wycombe and Milton Keynes. The hub is based at the Whiteleaf Centre in Aylesbury and courses take place at venues across the county.