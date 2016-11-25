Eyewitness: Ruckus in Aylesbury Town Centre Sainsbury's as Black Friday descends

Eyewitnesses report unrest in town as Black Friday comes to Aylesbury.

Eyewitnesses have reported a 'ruckus' in Aylesbury Town Centre Sainsbury's.

Sainsbury's Aylesbury town centre

A man was tackled by security staff in the car park of the supermarket as he tried to flee after allegedly stealing toys from the store.

Two security guards had to restrain the man as a scuffle broke out while they waited for police to attend.

More on this as we get it.