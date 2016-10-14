Extra jail for vile Aylesbury child sex abusers who wasted judge’s time by appealing convictions

Two members of an Aylesbury child sex ring have been given extra time behind bars for wasting top judges’ time with their hopeless appeals.

The six-strong gang targeted two schoolgirls for a campaign of “horrifying” abuse, London’s Appeal Court heard.

Guilty: Arshad Jani PNL-150724-165851001

Crimes committed between 2006 and 2012 included multiple rapes of a child under 13, child prostitution and drugging one of the girls for sex.

Vikram Singh, 47, of Cannock Road, was convicted of four counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Arshad Jani, 34, of Cousins Drive, was found guilty of rape and conspiracy to rape. Both men’s crimes involved one of the girls.

Singh, a married father of two who worked as a carer for the elderly, was jailed for 17 and a half years, at the Old Bailey in September last year.

He and Jani, who received a 13-year term, asked appeal judges in London to overturn their convictions, claiming their trials were unfair.

But Lady Justice Hallett threw out their challenges - and ordered both of them to serve an extra 42 days in prison for wasting her time.

The court heard both the gang’s victims came from troubled backgrounds and were groomed by men who showered them with gifts and alcohol.

Many of the gang members were friends from the Aylesbury area. They all abused one of the girls, whilst two of them also abused the other.

Lawyers for Singh argued that the trial judges’ summing up of his defence to the jury was “unbalanced.”

Jani’s legal team said he ought not to have been on trial for conspiracy to rape, and had not been involved in grooming carried out by others.

But Lady Justice Hallett,sitting with Mr Justice King and Mr Justice Dove, said the trial judge’s handling of the case had been “impeccable.”

She added that Jani was guilty of conspiracy because he must have known about the grooming of the victims even if he himself had not taken part.

The judge ruled: “These applicants were warned of the power of this court to make a loss of time order in totally unmeritorious cases.

“It is the only power we have to deter people who have totally unmeritorious cases from taking up the time of this court.”

The court ordered that 42 days each man has already served will not count towards calculation of their release dates.