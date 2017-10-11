What could be improved with Bucks Recycling Centres? Have your say!

Residents across Bucks are able to give their views on the Household Recycling Centres as the annual customer satisfaction survey is launched.

The survey has is run annually in October to find out what works well, what could be improved, and how residents are using the Household Recycling Centres in Bucks.

Survey staff are on sites during October and talking to residents who use the sites, which gives Buckinghamshire County Council a snapshot of the service.

Over 2,000 responses are sought across the ten sites asking residents questions which include which site they prefer, how often they visit, and whether they are familiar with the permit scheme.

For the first time ever, residents will also be able to complete the survey from the comfort of their own home. An online version has been created this year, to increase the number of responses, and capture the thoughts of those people who maybe do not visit the site as much.

The survey is open until Tuesday 31 October and can be completed by any Buckinghamshire resident.

Once completed, the survey responses will be collated and reviewed to help the Council make the services offered at all ten Household Recycling Centres the best they can be, whilst keeping costs down.

County Council Cabinet Member for Planning & Environment Cllr Bill Chapple OBE said "The annual survey is a great chance for residents to have their say, and tell us what they like about the service. Last year 99% of those who responded to the survey were satisfied with the service, and we’d like to get to 100%. Millions of visits are made to our Household Recycling Centres each year, so we want to know where we can improve and how our residents are using the sites. Having an online option is a great chance to listen to more of our residents' views."

Link to online survey - https://goo.gl/AQ6zex