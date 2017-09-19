Some residents were left without water all day yesterday, 18 September.

Thames Water said: “We’re sorry to anyone who had no water or low pressure yesterday and this morning.

"Our work to repair a burst pipe on Old Risborough Road continues, but in the meantime we’ve re-routed water around our network of pipes which means water supplies have returned to all but a handful of residential properties.

"We’ll keep them supplied with bottled water until we get the pipe fixed which we expect to be later today.”

It is believed the areas affected included Chiltern Brewery and several farms who have need access to water for their livestock.

Thames Water have been in trouble earlier this year, fined £20m for pumping sewage into Aylesbury's water ways.