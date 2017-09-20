New development works in harmony with nature

Kingsbrook village is being designed with a number of nature friendly features, to help nature thrive and proliferate.

Alok Sharma MP, Minister of State for Housing and Planning, for the Department for Communities and Local Government was invited to tour the Kingsbrook village in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire today where developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes have partnered with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds to incorporate nature friendly features in the site design, including hedgehog highways and bat and swift boxes.

The Kingsbrook village development, located just outside Aylesbury, is an excellent example of what can be achieved when commercial business engages with conservation and wildlife bodies.

RSPB deputy director of global conservation, Jo Gilbert, said: “It’s testament to the importance of this partnership between the RSPB, Barratt and Aylesbury Vale District Council that the minister has chosen to visit Kingsbrook.

“It’s just over a year since the wildlife friendly features were introduced, and we are starting to see nature really take to the areas and make them their own. Hopefully the success of Kingsbrook will encourage other developers to look at wildlife options when drawing up designs for future housing.”

Following his tour of the site, Alok Sharma MP said: “To build more homes in this country, we need to encourage innovative approaches to house building so that new developments complement and enhance, rather than threaten, the local and natural environment.

“The success of this partnership between RSPB, Barratt and David Wilson Homes and Aylesbury Vale District Council is proof that action to increase housing supply can work in harmony with conservation efforts to protect natural habitats.

“As set out in our Housing White Paper, we are committed to a planning system that protects designated land, like the Green Belt and Sites of Special Scientific Interest, and promotes sustainable development.”