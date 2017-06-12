Find out how Greatmoor energy from waste plant turns your trash into power!

Ever wondered what happens to the things we throw into the bin? Buckinghamshire residents will be able to find out for themselves on 1 July when the Greatmoor Energy from Waste (EfW) facility at Woodham, near Aylesbury, opens its doors for a public open day.

All of the household waste generated in Buckinghamshire that can't be recycled is now processed at Greatmoor, which first began generating electricity in January 2016.

It's the largest single-furnace EfW facility in the UK, and has recently won a top industry award for the excellence of its design.

The plant has the capacity to treat up to 300,000 tonnes of waste a year - about 900 tonnes a day - which would otherwise have gone to landfill.

From this it generates a minimum of 22 megawatts of electricity to the national grid – enough to meet the energy needs of 36,000 homes.

This alternative treatment of waste is expected to save Buckinghamshire County Council approximately £150 million over the 30-year life of the contract.

Greatmoor is holding the open day - the second such event to date - on Saturday 1 July. There will be three guided tours on the day starting at 10am, 12.30 and 3pm and each will take approximately 90 -120 minutes.

Spaces are limited and available strictly on a first come, first served booking basis. Due to health and safety considerations in an operational building, there is a minimum age of 12 years old on these tours.

Cllr Bill Chapple OBE, Buckinghamshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Planning & Environment, said: "Greatmoor is a great asset to Buckinghamshire, and I'd really recommend that people take this opportunity to see the plant in operation and find out how it helps us reduce the environmental impact of our waste while at the same time saving money."

Paul Taylor, Chief Executive of FCC Environment, the County Council's partners in the Energy from Waste project, said: "Public education is an important part of our work at Greatmoor, and we look forward to welcoming residents on the open day, when they will be able to tour the facility and find out more about the energy from waste process in Buckinghamshire."

To book on the guided tours please contact Jez Elkin, Education Manager on 01296 323633

Or go to www.greatmoor.co.uk/contact-us/



Interesting facts about Greatmoor

-It is the UK's largest single-furnace EfW facility.

-It will generate 22 Megawatts of electricity, sufficient to power 36,000 homes – equivalent to over 16% of the households in Buckinghamshire.

-It has the capacity to treat 300,000 tonnes of waste per year, which is 900 tonnes per day.

-It is estimated that the plant will generate up to £2.3 million for the local Aylesbury Vale economy per year and approximately £3.1 million of economic benefit per year at the county level.