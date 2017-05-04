Aylesbury Green Party announce General Election Candidate

Aylesbury Vale Green Party has chosen Coral Simpson as their candidate for the Aylesbury Constituency.

Coral believes the Green Party is the only one that is working towards building a fairer society for everyone, one in which the NHS is well funded and managed, public transport is a realistic choice for the majority, all young people have better life-chances and the vulnerable are properly cared for.

Coral believes that environmental and human rights laws are at risk due to Brexit and the Hunting Act faces being repealed. She wants to ensure that these laws are protected and that everyone has a say on the final terms of Brexit. Coral thinks the government is not taking climate change seriously, must increase support for renewable energy and end fracking.

Coral has lived in Aylesbury Vale for most of her life. She volunteers with Girlguiding and the local rescued food café. Working in adult social care, she sees first-hand the lack of funding from central government.

Coral has a school-age daughter and feels that the test-driven education system does not suit most young people. She would push for university tuition fees to be scrapped so that no-one is priced out of higher education.