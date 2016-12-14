AVDC publish revised bin collection dates for Aylesbury

Please check festive collection dates at www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk.

Aylesbury Vale District Council is encouraging residents to make the most of their recycling bins this Christmas.

The advice comes as the council is issuing a reminder that all Aylesbury Vale households will be affected by revised bin collection dates.

Extra recycling can be collected if it is presented in a clear bag or cardboard box next to your recycling bin on collection day.

Most items can be recycled at home while excess recycling and items such as Christmas trees can be taken to Waste and Recycling Centres in Aylesbury and Aston Clinton.

Christmas cards, envelopes, gift tags, paper hats, paper crackers, clean aluminium foil, glass bottles and jars, drinks cans, plastic bottles, plastic pots, tubs and trays, cartons and even aerosols can all be recycled at home.

Turkey bones and any unwanted Christmas pudding can go in the food waste bin. However, some food waste can be avoided so for inspiration on how to use up any leftovers check out www.lovefoodhatewaste.com

To check your new collection day visit www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk.