A tight squeeze! Hedgehog rescued after getting stuck in railings

A hedgehog was rescued by the RSPCA after getting stuck between two railings in Buckinghamshire.

A member of the public contacted the charity after seeing the struggling hedgehog in Back Lane, in Great Missenden, on the evening of Sunday, 8 October.

Animal Collection Officer Grace Mead attended, and when she arrived she realised that the only way to get the hedgehog free was to cut through the thin bars with wire cutters.

Grace said: “The poor hedgehog had got his body completely wedged in between these bars and was struggling to get free - it was clearly distressing him. We don’t know for sure how long he’d been there for but he could have been there for hours.

“It is hard to imagine how this little thing got himself into such a tight squeeze.

“I can only imagine he tempted by some tasty bit of food on the other side of the bars and got stuck trying to get through.

“I carefully managed to cut him but as soon as he was free he curled up into a ball and wouldn’t let me check him over for injuries, so he was taken to a local wildlife centre to be checked over. Thankfully he was OK.

“We’re very grateful to the person who contacted us as the hedgehog could have starved to death if help hadn’t been sought.

“We always urge anyone who sees an animal which needs rescuing to contact our 24-hour helpline on 0300 1234 999.”

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit www.rspca.org.uk/give.