Enjoy the tastes of France at three-day market in town

The tempting tastes of France will be filling the centre of Thame over three days next week.

Thame will be playing host to a French market, selling the finest products and gifts on the cobbled area around the Town Hall, from Thursday, October 19 until Saturday, October 21.

French market in Thame

Our friends from across the pond will be selling classic French food including bread, patisserie, cheese and olives, as well as vintage French music, clothing accessories and handbags.

The market will be open from 9am to 5pm daily and shoppers can make a day of it and enjoy a French breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Start your day with a traditional French crepe made freshly for you for breakfast, followed by a tasty Tartiflette, famously made in the French Alps, for lunch.

For dinner you could pick up a ready-to-cook meal or choose from salads, dry sausages and olives at the delicatessen stall for a lighter meal.

With Christmas fast approaching, Thame’s French Market is the perfect place to start shopping for unique gifts and presents.

The whole family are invited to check out this fantastic continental market in Thame town centre.

For more information, visit www.franceathome.com