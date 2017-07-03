Enjoy afternoon tea or a ploughman's lunch at Winslow in Bloom open gardens event

It's Winslow in Bloom this Sunday - and a chance to snoop at some of the most beautiful gardens in the town.

11 different and interesting gardens will throw open their gates as part of the event.

This includes the NGS garden at Abbotts House which is on different levels divided into four.

Refreshments on the day are also available, including afternoon tea at some of the gardens, also ploughman’s lunches, tea and cake will be available too from the St Laurence room.

All the proceeds will go to local charities, Medical Detection Dogs, The Puzzle Centre and Winslow C of E School Sensory Garden.

Gardens are open from 11-5pm and entrance costs £5 for all gardens, or £1 per garden, accompanied children are free.

Tickets are available from the St Laurence Room, Market Square, Winslow, Buckinghamshire MK18 3AN or from participating gardens on the day.



For more information http://www.opengardens.co.uk/open_gardens.php?id=1623