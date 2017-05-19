Election 2017: Here’s the second part of our candidate round-up Lib Dems, UKIP and Independent

We asked all of the candidates vying to become Aylesbury next MP why they think they are the best person for the job.

Here’s what the UKIP, Independent and Lib Dem candidates said...

KYLE MICHAEL

INDEPENDENT

As a local resident and business owner, Kyle thinks an independent candidacy is the way forward. He wants to make sure Aylesbury has the best chance to grow and prosper.

Aylesbury is growing rapidly, and we need to make sure we provide the services new developments need, as well as making sure older developments don’t suffer.

Aylesbury’s infrastructure is being pushed to its limits as residents will have seen; this needs to change. More thought needs to go into planning and more consideration made for existing residents.

We need to make sure local children have the best chance in life; a growing Aylesbury shouldn’t hinder our education system and its students’ chances of success.

Aylesbury has a rich history of offering a fantastic level of NHS care to its residents – don’t let inadequate funding stand in the way of that in future. HS2 and its effect on Aylesbury needs to be properly examined and our voices heard on the issue.

Community is very important to Kyle, he will speak up for the whole of Aylesbury and its residents.

“Kyle Michael, a new voice for a changing Aylesbury.”

STEVEN LAMBERT

LIB DEMS

This election we face a different challenge in an uncertain world. A world that is being seen as more selfish, more aggressive more divisive than it has been for generations. It’s a Brexit world. Nothing is more important to our children’s future, to all our future, than Brexit. A bad Brexit deal, with Britain outside the single market, will wreck the future for our children, our economy and our schools and hospitals.

That’s why at the heart of the Liberal Democrat manifesto is a commitment to give the people the final say on the Brexit deal in a referendum.

In Aylesbury we need to give our children and young people a brighter future, which is why our manifesto includes bold ideas for helping people buy their first home for the same cost as renting, with a new model of ‘Rent to Own’ homes, restoring housing benefit for young people and creating a discounted bus pass for 16-21 year olds, giving a 66% discount. These key policies will make a real difference to people’s lives. We guarantee the continuation of the annual Triple Lock pension increase. For too long politics has been ‘done’ to people rather than ‘with’ the people. This election is a chance to re-set the course. Labour is backing a Theresa May’s hard Brexit and giving the Government a free ride. The Lib Dems will not be so easy on a Tory led Brexit government. If we want an open tolerant united town and country we need to get me into Parliament to be our voice where it counts.

VIJAY SRAO

UKIP

For seven years , 24 hours a day seven days a week, lorries will rumble through Aylesbury, Stokenchurch and the Risboroughs carrying building material and spoilage for HS2 – this will disrupt people’s lives .

The already potholed roads will get damaged further, there’ll be traffic chaos , noise pollution and residents’ cars, houses and clothes will be covered in dust and dirt.

We need to scrap HS2 – there is neither a business nor environmental case for it to proceed.

Now that the rest of the country is getting grammar schools can we have our schools back? Most of the pupils who are admitted to Buckinghamshire grammar schools are from outside the county. We should make sure that only local residents’ children study at the county’s schools.

I am a farmer and serve on Downley Parish Council. I studied at local state primary and secondary schools as well as the London School of Economics .

While we need housing to meet local needs we have to stop indiscriminate building on the green belt.

A new city of five million in North Lincolnshire, next to the Humber bridge ,would tackle the country’s housing shortage and regenerate the North.

Brexit is “cancelled”, a Bucks Herald exclusive.

Steve Baker (Con,Wycombe) the Co-Chairman of Vote Leave told me on April 29th we are not going to have the clean Brexit for which people voted .

Aylesbury voted to leave , but the Conservatives expect us to pay £60bn EU reparations ,keep sending money to Brussels every year ,continue with unrestricted migration from the EU and have the ECJ telling us what to do. You can’t trust the Tories with Brexit .

Aylesbury ,you have a free hit this time, you have a chance to send a message to Westminster, VOTE UKIP on June 8th