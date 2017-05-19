ELECTION 2017 - Here’s the second batch of Aylesbury candidates vying for your vote - Lib Dem, UKIP and Independent

KYLE MICHAEL

INDEPENDENT

As a local resident and business owner, Kyle thinks an independent candidacy is the way forward. He wants to make sure Aylesbury has the best chance to grow and prosper.

Aylesbury is growing rapidly, and we need to make sure we provide the services new developments need, as well as making sure older developments don’t suffer.

Aylesbury’s infrastructure is being pushed to its limits as residents will have seen; this needs to change. More thought needs to go into planning and more consideration made for existing residents.

We need to make sure local children have the best chance in life; a growing Aylesbury shouldn’t hinder our education system and its students’ chances of success.

Aylesbury has a rich history of offering a fantastic level of NHS care to its residents – don’t let inadequate funding stand in the way of that in future. HS2 and its effect on Aylesbury needs to be properly examined and our voices heard on the issue.

Community is very important to Kyle, he will speak up for the whole of Aylesbury and its residents.

“Kyle Michael, a new voice for a changing Aylesbury.”