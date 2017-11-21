Elderly and isolated invited to Christmas Day lunch in Thame

No one needs to be alone in Thame on Christmas Day - thanks to a band of caring volunteers.

For the sixth year running, Community Christmas Thame aims to provide a lunch on Christmas Day for the isolated and vulnerable elderly around the Thame area.

The festive feast will be served at the Masonic Hall in the High Street, with the get-together running from 12.30pm untli 2.30pm.

One of the volunteers, Kerry Knight, said: “Our volunteers will pick you up and bring you to the venue for your lunch where you will meet other like-minded guests.

“We will have a fabulous traditional lunch waiting for you, crackers, treats and companionship.

“If you do know of anyone wanting some company on Christmas Day, spread the word.”

And if you canot get out yourself, they will bring the lunch to you.

Kerry added: “Whatever the case, do let them know about Community Christmas Thame. If you want to get involved yourself, be it half an hour or all day, we would like to hear from you.

“No one has to be alone if they don’t want to be.”

If you would like more details, to join the lunch or help out, contact Kerry Knight on 07531 878435 or Kathy Thomas on 07747 095563. Email communitychristmasthame@gmail.com and visit http://www.communitychristmasthame.org.uk