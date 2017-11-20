Eight crews respond to flat fire caused by cigarette in Aylesbury

Fire crews from Aylesbury, Haddenham, Princes Risborough, Great Holm and Thame were called out to a fire near Aylesbury train station last night.

Two fire engines initially responded to the incident on Coxhill Way at 9:24pm on November 19.

More fire engines reach the scene of the incident on Coxhill Way

They were soon followed by six additional engines, multiple police cars and an ambulance.

The alarm was raised after an unattended, smouldering cigarette, left in the living room of a fourth-floor flat, started a fire.

Acting fast, a man and woman, occupants of the flat, shut the door of the living room to isolate the incident, which firefighters tackled using one hose reel and breathing apparatus.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters respond to the Sunday night fire, on the fourth floor of a block of flats next to Aylesbury Station

The standard response to a fire in a block of flats for Bucks Fire is to send six engines, a turntable ladder and officers to the scene.