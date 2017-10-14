UPDATED WITH PICTURES: Children across Bucks learn how to be brilliant at special workshop

Children from across Buckinghamshire have learnt how to be brilliant at a workshop organised by the Bucks Learning Trust today (Monday).

Live - Storm Ophelia could cause travel disruption, structural damage and danger to life

Bucks Learning Trust pupil character education conference at The Learning Campus, Aston Clinton. Speaker, Mark Russell.

The Art of Brilliance workshop is a free event that will be attended by around 200 Year Five children from across the county, plus some of their teachers and parents.

It will explore the themes of happiness, success and being brilliant through talks and activities.

Art of Brilliance speaker Mark Russell said: “The workshop is all about children learning to be the very best version of themselves.

“So our starting point is that kids are already amazing.

Bucks Learning Trust pupil character education conference at The Learning Campus, Aston Clinton. Speaker, Mark Russell, in action.

“In fact they are superheroes, but sometimes they simply forget, so ‘The Art of Being Brilliant’ workshop is a reminder.

“We look at ‘happiness’, ‘success’ and how they can shine in any situation.

“We help children begin to think about how to craft a brilliant future as well as the habits that will get them there.

“The goal is about helping children find their way to becoming brilliant at school, home and life in general.

Bucks Learning Trust pupil character education conference at The Learning Campus, Aston Clinton. Pupils taking part.

“It’s about beginning that journey of discovering the real you, and what you want out of life.

“Also, figuring out what you want to contribute, and finding a way to do it.

“The aim is to leave a sustainable, long-term wellbeing ethos, driven by the children themselves, that they cascade down to other year groups in the school and the wider community as a whole.”

Following today’s initial three hour conference groups of pupils will run their own projects throughout the academic year in their school and wider community.

Bucks Learning Trust pupil character education conference at The Learning Campus, Aston Clinton. Speaker Paul Field in action.

They will then be invited back to an end of year celebration to showcase their successes.