Have your say

Students across Aylesbury Vale are celebrating after collecting their A-Level results today.

For news and reaction from the schools around the area please see our live feed - http://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/education/live-a-level-results-day-2017-aylesbury-buckingham-and-thame-1-8106996

Hands up if you're happy with your results! Pictured from left are Grange School students Matt Phillip, Oliver Saunders, Kate Mills and Rebecca Beet

Below are a series of images of happy students who picked up their results around Aylesbury Vale.

Students from The Misbourne School in Great Missenden celebrate their A-Level results

Princes Risborough School high achievers Katie Simms and Mo Hatfield

Aylesbury College student Stephanie with her results

Head of Sixth Form at John Colet Victoria Remmington with student Sally Sharp