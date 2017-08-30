Tributes paid to much-loved former Aylesbury High School teacher with ‘a great sense of fun’

A much-loved former Aylesbury High School teacher has passed away.

Liz Chubb, who was head of Sixth Form at the girls school from 2002 to 2016 passed away at Margate Hospital on Wednesday August 23.

Headteacher Alan Rosen said: “Tributes have been coming in from present and former students, staff and parents, talking about an ‘exceptional classroom teacher’ who inspired students, especially in Geography and History of Art lessons, and a ‘hugely supportive’ Head of Sixth Form who was dedicated to helping students successfully make the leap to university or employment.

“Liz had a great sense of fun, many interests including art, Italian, cooking and cricket, and was definitely the person you would want on your quiz team as her general knowledge was amazing.

“We are very upset to have lost Liz as a friend and colleague but grateful for all she did at AHS over such a long time.”

After she left the High School last year Mrs Chubb moved to Stowe School near Buckingham.

Second Master at Stowe School Crispin Robinson said: “She arrived at Stowe at Easter 2016 and immediately invigorated the History of Art team.

“With her energy, enthusiasm and sense of fun, let alone the endless supply of cakes, pies and buns, she thrilled her students and encouraged her colleagues.

“She attended everything in school life – talks, concerts, plays, lectures, opera, cricket matches - all in support of the life of the school.

“Liz was much loved by her tutees and pupils about whom she cared deeply and she was notably present early on results day to help with advice and contacts at universities.

“The HPQ course in the junior school could not have run without her but for Liz, more importantly, were the times she could follow her other passions test cricket and listening to classical music.

“The Stowe community will miss her positive view of life, her deep faith and her warm empathy with all.”

Stowe School say they plan to celebrate Mrs Chubb’s life with a Chapel service at the start of the new term.