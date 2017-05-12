Swanbourne CE, Mursley CE and Drayton Parslow Village Schools have been awarded Primary Science Quality Mark!

Primary Science Quality Awards have been awarded to 168 infant, junior, primary, middle and special schools to celebrate a commitment to excellence in science teaching and learning.

So far, since its national launch in 2010, over 2300 schools across the UK have achieved the award.

The Primary School Quality Mark scheme enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts.

It encourages teacher autonomy and innovation while at the same time offering a clear framework for development in science subject leadership, teaching and learning.

The Primary Science Quality Mark is led by the University of Hertfordshire, School of Education in partnership with the Primary Science Teaching Trust. It is supported by the Royal Society for Chemistry, the Ogden Trust and the Association for Science Education.

Jane Turner, PSQM National Director said: “Gaining a Primary Science Quality Award is a significant achievement for a school.

"The profile and quality of science teaching and learning in each awarded school is very high. Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure science understanding and skills.

"Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”