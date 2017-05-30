‘Staff compromise the good health of the children’: Aylesbury nursery slammed by Ofsted as it is rated inadequate in all areas

Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery in Aylesbury has been rated ‘inadequate’ in all four criteria set by the education regulatory body Ofsted.

The Tring Road nursery was rated inadequate in all the main aspects:

> Effectiveness of the leadership and management

> Quality of teaching

> Learning and assessment

> Personal development

> Behaviour and welfare

> Outcomes for children

Perhaps most damningly in the report, it says “staff compromise the good health of the children”.

The report outlines several ways Monkey Puzzle can improve their services, suggesting an improvement to the deployment of staff to meet children’s individual needs, to ensure key persons build a close working relationships with parents, ensure staff who prepare and handle food are competent to do so and take full account of the individual needs, interests and stage of development of each child - using this information to plan challenging and enjoyable experiences that cover all the areas of learning effectively.”

A statement from Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery said: “We are of course very disappointed with the outcome of the recent Ofsted inspection, which was triggered following a complaint in our sixth month of operations.

“Ordinarily, Ofsted would have inspected us at around 18 months by which time the nursery would have had sufficient time to fully embed processes and practice. “There are several comments that we have taken up with the Ofsted complaints department as we do not feel they represent the care and current practice in the nursery.

“That said, we are absolutely committed to addressing all the actions and have made a great deal of progress already.

“We are extremely grateful for such supportive parents and committed staff.

“In addition, we are receiving ongoing support from Monkey Puzzle Head Office, the Buckinghamshire County Council Early Years Team and the Buckinghamshire Learning Trust and we are confident that we will achieve a grading of good or above at the next inspection.”